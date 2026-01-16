Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $839.68 Thousand

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $839.68 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 129,548,970 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 182,745,374.53075328. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.05062478 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $729,071.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

