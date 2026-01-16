Inlight Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Inlight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 69,098 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

