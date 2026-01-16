Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.4%

CSV stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.