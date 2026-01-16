Welltower Inc. $WELL is PGGM Investments’ Largest Position

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,665 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 8.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Welltower were worth $498,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $4,903,554,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Welltower by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 723,887 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.50 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

