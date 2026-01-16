Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 138.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,086,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,289,000 after acquiring an additional 235,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,268,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,737,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,207,000 after acquiring an additional 504,852 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $100.00 target price on Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Rambus Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $447,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,641.32. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.