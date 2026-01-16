Rep. Julia Letlow Buys The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Representative Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) recently bought shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dave Filoni tapped to lead Star Wars creative efforts — investors view Filoni (the showrunner behind The Clone Wars and an executive producer on The Mandalorian) as a credible franchise steward whose appointment could stabilize and revitalize Star Wars content, supporting streaming and theme-park tie?ins. Disney Picks a New Star Wars Chief

Dave Filoni tapped to lead Star Wars creative efforts — investors view Filoni (the showrunner behind The Clone Wars and an executive producer on The Mandalorian) as a credible franchise steward whose appointment could stabilize and revitalize Star Wars content, supporting streaming and theme-park tie?ins. Positive Sentiment: Company creates an enterprise marketing organization and names Asad Ayaz Chief Marketing & Brand Officer — centralizing marketing under one leader can boost cross?business promotion, margin efficiency and campaign cohesion across parks, streaming, studios and ESPN. Disney Establishes New Enterprise Marketing Organization

Company creates an enterprise marketing organization and names Asad Ayaz Chief Marketing & Brand Officer — centralizing marketing under one leader can boost cross?business promotion, margin efficiency and campaign cohesion across parks, streaming, studios and ESPN. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has tilt toward buy/“moderate buy” from brokerages — recent analyst notes and consensus commentary suggest upside expectations, which can limit downside and attract flows from momentum or analyst-driven investors. Consensus Recommendation Moderate Buy

Wall Street sentiment has tilt toward buy/“moderate buy” from brokerages — recent analyst notes and consensus commentary suggest upside expectations, which can limit downside and attract flows from momentum or analyst-driven investors. Neutral Sentiment: Kathleen Kennedy steps down from Lucasfilm — leadership turnover at Lucasfilm introduces near-term uncertainty for the Star Wars unit; outcome depends on how quickly creative direction is clarified (Filoni news partly addresses this). Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down

Kathleen Kennedy steps down from Lucasfilm — leadership turnover at Lucasfilm introduces near-term uncertainty for the Star Wars unit; outcome depends on how quickly creative direction is clarified (Filoni news partly addresses this). Neutral Sentiment: Parks and attractions updates, local programs and operational tweaks — multiple pieces about new park offerings, crowd/price data and community programs are positive for long?term guest demand but have limited immediate impact on the stock. Parks & Attractions Updates

Parks and attractions updates, local programs and operational tweaks — multiple pieces about new park offerings, crowd/price data and community programs are positive for long?term guest demand but have limited immediate impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that Disney’s sluggish stock could dent CEO Bob Iger’s legacy — critical narratives about underperforming share price despite operational improvements can pressure sentiment and increase investor scrutiny of strategy execution. Sluggish Stock and Iger Legacy

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

