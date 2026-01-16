PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,645 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $617,176.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,573,226.76. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $230,787.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,386.45. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

