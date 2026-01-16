Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $343.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chip?sector tailwind — TSMC’s strong quarterly results lifted confidence across semiconductor suppliers and equipment makers, boosting demand expectations that benefit Broadcom as an AI and infrastructure supplier. Chip stocks pop after TSMC’s earnings beat boosts confidence in industrywide demand
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Cathie Wood’s Ark funds added to Broadcom, signaling conviction from large active investors that Broadcom is a compelling AI play. That buying can support the stock near short?term dips. Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Multiple broker notes lifted targets and labeled AVGO a top pick (KeyCorp’s overweight/$500 view and Mizuho’s higher PT). Positive research increases buy?side interest and provides price support. Broadcom Earns ‘Top Pick’ Status From Wall Street’s Biggest Banks Mizuho Raises Firm’s PT on Broadcom (AVGO) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Competitive fears eased — Bernstein and other analysts downplayed AI?competition risks, supporting investor confidence in Broadcom’s growth position in AI infrastructure. Bernstein Dismisses AI Competition Fears Surrounding Broadcom (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Debt offering announced — Broadcom filed for a $4.5B senior notes offering; impact depends on use of proceeds (refinancing, buybacks, M&A). Markets typically view Broadcom’s debt moves through the lens of capital return strategy and leverage. Broadcom Announces $4.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering
- Neutral Sentiment: New coverage and products — RBC initiated coverage at sector?perform (mixed signal) and Broadcom showcased new Wi?Fi products at CES — incremental positives but not game?changing alone. RBC Capital initiates coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with sector perform recommendation Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Launches new Wi-Fi Products at CES 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Reports show insiders sold roughly US$490M collectively (including a $24M sale by the CEO). Large insider sales can spook investors even when company fundamentals are solid. Broadcom Insiders Sold US$490m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy Broadcom CEO Hock Tan just sold $24 million worth of AVGO stock. Should you dump shares too?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/headwind in China — Reports that China banned Broadcom’s cybersecurity solutions create potential revenue headwinds in that market and add geopolitical risk to the story. China Just Banned Broadcom’s Cybersecurity Solutions. What Does That Mean for AVGO Stock?
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.61.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
