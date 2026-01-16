Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Sommer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

