3,104 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. Barclays set a $385.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $580.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $409.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,278.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $423.35.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

