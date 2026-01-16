Guaranty Ltd Assured Sells 3,782 Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $55,671.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,276,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,668,195.84. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guaranty Ltd Assured also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

On Wednesday, January 14th, Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,650 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $23,892.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 165 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $2,392.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 102 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,672.80.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 266 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $4,439.54.

On Monday, October 27th, Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 590 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $9,853.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $31,316.48.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.1%

AGO stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGO

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 58.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,549,000 after buying an additional 660,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,606,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 366,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 233,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 481,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 182,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd is a Bermuda-domiciled provider of financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance products serving public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. The company’s primary business activity is credit enhancement, whereby it guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on debt obligations issued by municipal and infrastructure entities. By combining rigorous risk assessment with active portfolio management, Assured Guaranty helps issuers access capital at more attractive rates while protecting investors against credit events.

In its public finance segment, the company underwrites municipal bond insurance for state and local governments, public-private partnerships and essential infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.