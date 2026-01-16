Focused Investors LLC Sells 552,750 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 552,750 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9%

ORCL opened at $189.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.49. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $545.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.