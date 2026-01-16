Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Primo Brands stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/17/2025.

Primo Brands Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Foss acquired 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,265.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 360,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,581.40. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 54,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,092.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,704.43. This trade represents a 42.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMB. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the second quarter worth $3,255,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Primo Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,066,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,802,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,010 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 1,026.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 237,215 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin?off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.