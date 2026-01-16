Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 6,299,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 1,088,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Positive Sentiment: Positive catalyst — Permit, environmental or court decision clearing a project milestone (would materially de?risk the asset and likely lift the share price).

Positive catalyst — Permit, environmental or court decision clearing a project milestone (would materially de?risk the asset and likely lift the share price). Positive Sentiment: Positive catalyst — Strong exploration or drill results (would increase resource confidence and investor interest).

Positive catalyst — Strong exploration or drill results (would increase resource confidence and investor interest). Neutral Sentiment: Neutral catalyst — Financing announcement (equity or debt) — preserves runway but can dilute; price reaction depends on terms and use of proceeds.

Neutral catalyst — Financing announcement (equity or debt) — preserves runway but can dilute; price reaction depends on terms and use of proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Neutral catalyst — Corporate update on project schedule or feasibility studies — informative but market reaction depends on specifics.

Neutral catalyst — Corporate update on project schedule or feasibility studies — informative but market reaction depends on specifics. Neutral Sentiment: Neutral catalyst — Broader gold/commodity price moves or sector flows; these move juniors together rather than company?specific fundamentals.

Neutral catalyst — Broader gold/commodity price moves or sector flows; these move juniors together rather than company?specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Negative catalyst — Adverse regulatory, permitting, or legal rulings in Brazil (would delay or jeopardize the project and pressure the stock).

Negative catalyst — Adverse regulatory, permitting, or legal rulings in Brazil (would delay or jeopardize the project and pressure the stock). Negative Sentiment: Negative catalyst — Poor drill results, cost overruns, or uncertainty about funding (would likely push the price down, especially on high volume).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37.

Belo Sun Mining ( TSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. purchased 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,240 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

