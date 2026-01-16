Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.27 and last traded at $75.7070, with a volume of 46379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

