Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. 6,299,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 1,088,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 22.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Also, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. acquired 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased 507,000 shares of company stock worth $162,240 in the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.