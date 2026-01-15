Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. 6,299,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 1,088,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 22.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
