ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,848 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 7,249 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.95. 44,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 402.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

