Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,734. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $105.90 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

