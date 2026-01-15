TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $543.00 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9%

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $577.85. 1,688,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,705. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $579.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tableaux LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,403,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

