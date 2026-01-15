GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average of $289.32. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,562,000 after buying an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after buying an additional 724,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,828,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

