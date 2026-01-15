Wolfe Research Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $196.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $197.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. 3M has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $174.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. 3M has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total value of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. This represents a 74.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,184.36. This trade represents a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.0% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

