Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.60 and last traded at $222.4410, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

