Accenture (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 1,694 Shares

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $488,380.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,851.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $2,280,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.42. 5,742,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,056. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.31. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 35.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Accenture by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

