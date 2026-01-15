Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 81.8%

Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,719 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 31,742 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Inuvo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inuvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Inuvo

Inuvo Trading Down 11.4%

NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 436,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,354. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75,307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) is a marketing technology company specializing in artificial intelligence–driven digital advertising solutions. The company’s platforms leverage machine learning and proprietary algorithms to analyze consumer intent and deliver targeted advertising across desktop, mobile and connected TV channels. Inuvo’s core technology is designed to help advertisers optimize campaign performance and improve return on ad spend by focusing on contextual relevance rather than relying solely on cookie-based tracking.

Through its Pulpo Media division, Inuvo offers programmatic advertising services that reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and select Latin American markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.