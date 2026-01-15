Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 6,210,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 1,037,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 22.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Yousriya Loza bought 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. Insiders have acquired a total of 507,000 shares of company stock worth $162,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

