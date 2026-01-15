Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 6,210,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 1,037,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
