IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.15 and last traded at GBX 8.15. Approximately 18,015,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,355,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.
IQE Stock Down 9.4%
The company has a market cap of £79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
