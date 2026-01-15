IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.15 and last traded at GBX 8.15. Approximately 18,015,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,355,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

IQE Stock Down 9.4%

The company has a market cap of £79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.