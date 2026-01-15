Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Andersen Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANDG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. 313,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,688. Andersen Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Get Andersen Group alerts:

About Andersen Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Andersen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.