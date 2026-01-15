Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 3,856 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $85,564.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 107,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,105.20. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $280,300.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,767. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

