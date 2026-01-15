Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Sells 4,223 Shares of Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Mondello sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,013,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $271,550,160. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBL traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,880. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.71.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

