BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) CEO Sells $4,223,898.84 in Stock

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioAge Labs Stock Down 6.2%

BIOA stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 885,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,796. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.38.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered BioAge Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

