Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Decreases By 78.3%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,174 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 74,486 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBEV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 35,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.19.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

