Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading 6.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.89 and last traded at GBX 0.80. 4,471,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,736,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Xtract Resources news, insider Colin Bird purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.