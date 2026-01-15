Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 15th (AEE, AMC, CF, CMS, CNK, DK, IMAX, LI, LYB, MAR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 15th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $111.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Ameren Corporation alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $3.00 to $2.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $39.00 to $44.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.20 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $345.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its price target cut by D. Boral Capital from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.