Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 26.4% – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) traded down 26.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.53. 5,151,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 968,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
