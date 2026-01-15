Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 468987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

Titan Mining Trading Up 25.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$503.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a positive return on equity of 255.83% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.The firm had revenue of C$23.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

