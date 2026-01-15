Short Interest in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Expands By 231.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,551 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the December 15th total of 29,158 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 201,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,090,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 220,687 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,603,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,746,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XMHQ stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

