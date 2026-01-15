Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $193.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $556.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.86. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays set a $310.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.