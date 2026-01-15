KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a report released on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.
Dynatrace Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $155,858,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,620,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2,618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,989,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Dynatrace
Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple near?term and full?year EPS estimates and kept an Overweight rating with a $60 target — the bank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts and bumped several quarterly EPS views, a direct fundamental positive that supports higher earnings expectations and the stock’s upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on Dynatrace, reinforcing institutional support and providing a buy-side signal for investors. Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dynatrace (DT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary and valuation pieces are re-checking DT’s valuation after the pullback — these items explore whether the lower share price creates a buying opportunity or signals longer-term concerns; they tend to increase investor attention but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Is It Time To Reassess Dynatrace (DT) After Its Recent Share Price Weakness? Assessing Dynatrace (DT) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (e.g., Cognizant vs. Dynatrace) and “reasons to watch / reasons to be cautious” articles increase debate about relative value and execution risk — useful for positioning but mixed in directional impact. CTSH vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? 2 Reasons to Watch DT and 1 to Stay Cautious
- Negative Sentiment: Recent market moves show DT has underperformed the broader market, noted in coverage highlighting a recent larger daily decline — this price action feeds more negative headlines and can trigger technical selling or hesitancy among momentum traders. Dynatrace (DT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: Several opinion pieces asking whether to “reassess” Dynatrace after weakness increase short?term negative sentiment and may keep selling pressure elevated until fresh positive catalysts (strong guidance, product wins, or better macro tone) arrive. Is It Time To Reassess Dynatrace (DT) After Its Recent Share Price Weakness?
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.
The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.