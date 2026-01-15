KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a report released on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $155,858,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,620,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2,618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,989,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dynatrace

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.