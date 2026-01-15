HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for IREN Earnings

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of IREN in a report issued on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IREN’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IREN’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get IREN alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

IREN Price Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 1,444.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of IREN by 247.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at $21,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright upgraded IREN from Sell to Buy and set an $80 price target (~50% upside from recent levels), a headline move that prompted buying interest and re?ratings by other market participants. HC Wainwright Upgrades IREN

HC Wainwright upgraded IREN from Sell to Buy and set an $80 price target (~50% upside from recent levels), a headline move that prompted buying interest and re?ratings by other market participants. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several 2027 quarterly estimates and materially improved its FY2027 outlook (FY2027 EPS revised from -$0.23 to -$0.10), signaling a more constructive multi?year view tied to IREN’s AI/infrastructure roadmap. (Research note released Jan 13)

HC Wainwright raised several 2027 quarterly estimates and materially improved its FY2027 outlook (FY2027 EPS revised from -$0.23 to -$0.10), signaling a more constructive multi?year view tied to IREN’s AI/infrastructure roadmap. (Research note released Jan 13) Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish coverage highlights IREN’s AI opportunity and deal flow with hyperscalers — Seeking Alpha and other outlets argue the stock is attractively valued vs. growth potential, which supports further momentum. IREN: Cheap Valuation Means I Am Doubling Down

Independent bullish coverage highlights IREN’s AI opportunity and deal flow with hyperscalers — Seeking Alpha and other outlets argue the stock is attractively valued vs. growth potential, which supports further momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in industry roundups (MarketBeat) places IREN among GPU?as?a?Service providers: the piece notes IREN owns data centers and has developer tools but ranks it behind some peers on platform breadth — supportive of the thesis but not a top pick. (Market coverage Jan 16)

Coverage in industry roundups (MarketBeat) places IREN among GPU?as?a?Service providers: the piece notes IREN owns data centers and has developer tools but ranks it behind some peers on platform breadth — supportive of the thesis but not a top pick. (Market coverage Jan 16) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also cut near?term 2026 estimates — including lowering FY2026 EPS to -$0.80 (from -$0.51) and trimming several Q2–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts — which creates short?term earnings risk and could fuel volatility if results miss. (Research note released Jan 13)

HC Wainwright also cut near?term 2026 estimates — including lowering FY2026 EPS to -$0.80 (from -$0.51) and trimming several Q2–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts — which creates short?term earnings risk and could fuel volatility if results miss. (Research note released Jan 13) Neutral Sentiment: Company narrative shift away from Bitcoin mining toward AI infrastructure (reported in press coverage) is strategic upside long term but requires execution (asset conversion, customer wins) before translating fully into sustainable earnings. Iren’s Strategic Shift: From Bitcoin Mining to AI Infrastructure

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.