Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Holdings Trimmed by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 318,800 shares of company stock valued at $72,333,387 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and big price-target raises are supporting the rally—Cantor Fitzgerald, KeyCorp and Bank of America have recently raised targets and ratings, boosting bullish sentiment and upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Raises

Multiple analyst upgrades and big price-target raises are supporting the rally—Cantor Fitzgerald, KeyCorp and Bank of America have recently raised targets and ratings, boosting bullish sentiment and upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat: Micron’s HBM production is being accelerated (Singapore packaging, Boise/Japan fabs, Clay NY megafab) and HBM/HBM4 demand remains sold out — a direct revenue and pricing tailwind for 2026–27. Micron: Accelerating HBM Ramp Extends Growth Into 2027

MarketBeat: Micron’s HBM production is being accelerated (Singapore packaging, Boise/Japan fabs, Clay NY megafab) and HBM/HBM4 demand remains sold out — a direct revenue and pricing tailwind for 2026–27. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analyst commentary and other bull notes (AmericanBankingNews) say MU has further upside given strong fundamentals and demand — adds conviction to buy-side flows. BofA Analyst Expects MU to Rise

Bank of America analyst commentary and other bull notes (AmericanBankingNews) say MU has further upside given strong fundamentals and demand — adds conviction to buy-side flows. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlight MU’s momentum (Zacks Rank #1, growth-stock profiles) and that MU tripled in 2025 — useful context for momentum/inflow-driven price moves but less new fundamental news. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Jan. 14

Zacks and other outlets highlight MU’s momentum (Zacks Rank #1, growth-stock profiles) and that MU tripled in 2025 — useful context for momentum/inflow-driven price moves but less new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s reports SK Hynix is planning a $13B memory plant — a large-capacity push from a competitor that raises the risk of faster supply additions and pricing pressure in future cycles. SK Hynix Plans $13 Billion Plant

Barron’s reports SK Hynix is planning a $13B memory plant — a large-capacity push from a competitor that raises the risk of faster supply additions and pricing pressure in future cycles. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and Seeking Alpha pieces warn of key risks — cyclical valuation, potential oversupply, peak margins and calls to take profits or trim ahead of heavy cap outflows; these notes can trigger short-term selling or consolidation. Three Significant Risks

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

NASDAQ MU opened at $333.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.11. The company has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.14.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

