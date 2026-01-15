Analysts Offer Predictions for Udemy FY2025 Earnings

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a report released on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business had revenue of $195.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,208,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,241.50. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Udemy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Udemy by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Udemy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 404,100 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP raised its holdings in Udemy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP now owns 603,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company’s platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.

In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.

