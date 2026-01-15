Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 209,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 205,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Trading Down 14.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

