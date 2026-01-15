Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,815 and last traded at GBX 3,805, with a volume of 82401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,645.

RSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,920.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,488.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,333.97. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, insider D John Deer sold 207,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,435, for a total value of £7,112,167.50. Also, insider Allen Roberts sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total transaction of £159,767.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938,010 shares of company stock valued at $92,534,615,132. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future.

We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today’s environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

