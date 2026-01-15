American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,828 shares, an increase of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 7,411 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 926.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 394,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 355,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,371,000 after purchasing an additional 252,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,338,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 393,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $50.94.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

