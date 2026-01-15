Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Releases Earnings Results

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Cogeco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of C$735.64 million for the quarter.

Cogeco Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$66.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.54. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$51.56 and a 1 year high of C$69.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.50.

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian broadband services activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American broadband services activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 12 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.