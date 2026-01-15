Subsquid Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Subsquid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Subsquid has a market cap of $68.74 million and $8.02 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Subsquid has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Subsquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Subsquid

Subsquid’s genesis date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,370,326 tokens. Subsquid’s official message board is blog.sqd.dev. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 975,019,701.09995191 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.07259724 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,282,471.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subsquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Subsquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Subsquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Subsquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.