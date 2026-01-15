Unibase (UB) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.80 Million

Unibase (UB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Unibase has a market cap of $90.70 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibase has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Unibase token can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unibase Profile

Unibase was first traded on September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Unibase is www.unibase.com. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai. Unibase’s official message board is medium.com/@unibase. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unibase

