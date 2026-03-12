DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of DoorDash worth $138,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after purchasing an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 575,629 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.82.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $169.48 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.82.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

