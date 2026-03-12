Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $88.81 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 530,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.

Shares of MU opened at $418.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

