Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.0909.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 46.83% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,800,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,775,000 after buying an additional 2,493,877 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,278,000 after buying an additional 1,496,059 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,312,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

